CT housing permits up significantly from a year ago

New housing activity in Connecticut was up in July by 16.1 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

While 340 units of new housing were approved in 104 cities and towns in July 2017, 395 houses, apartments and condos in those communities were approved last month. In June of this year, 296 units were approved.

Last month’s figures found 201 permits issued for single-family homes and 190 approved for apartment complexes with at least five units.

Through the first seven months of this year, 2,317 units have been approved – an 18.9 percent increase over the same period in 2017. That number does, however, lag the seven-month totals in 2016 and 2015.