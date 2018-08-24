XPO Logistics searching for new CFO

John Hardig has stepped down from his position as chief financial officer at XPO Logistics. The Greenwich-based company said Hardig will remain in an advisory capacity until mid-September.

Sarah Glickman, senior vice president of corporate finance, has assumed the role of acting CFO.

“I’m immensely grateful to John for helping us grow XPO into a $15 billion company over the last six-and-a-half years,” said Bradley S. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of XPO Logistics. “John’s legacy at XPO is one of integrity and accomplishment.”

Hardig served as XPO’s first CFO since 2012. “My years on the XPO executive team have been the most fulfilling of my career,” he said. “I’m particularly proud of the world-class finance organization we built and the talented leaders who are immersed in our strategy. It was a difficult decision to leave, but now is the right time for me to focus on my family.”

XPO has engaged New York City executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find Hardig’s full-time successor.

Glickman was formerly CFO of business services for Novartis and has held executive roles with Honeywell International and Bristol-Myers Squibb. During her 11 years with Honeywell, she served as CFO of the fluorine products business unit, global head of internal audit and director of finance operations. With Bristol-Myers Squibb, she had senior responsibility for corporate controllers and accounting, financial controls and compliance.

XPO Logistics operates 1,505 locations in 32 countries and employs over 97,000 people. Its network helps more than 50,000 customers manage their goods throughout their supply chains.