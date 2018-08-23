Public hearing set for Anthem, ConnectiCare’s proposed rate increases

The Connecticut Insurance Department will hold a public hearing on Anthem and ConnectiCare’s proposed health insurance rate hikes on Sept. 5. Although the CID is reviewing 14 rate requests for 2019, the hearing will focus on the two insurers’ rate requests for individual health policies sold through the state’s health insurance exchange Access Health CT.

In July, Anthem filed a request for a 9.1 percent average rate hike for such plans next year; ConnectiCare is seeking a 13 percent average rate increase.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the insurers have been asked to attend a public hearing explaining why they are seeking rate increases. After last year’s hearings, the CID approved average increases of 31.7 percent for Anthem and 27.7 percent for ConnectiCare.

This year’s hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the CID’s offices at 153 Market St. in Hartford.