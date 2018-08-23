Ray Dalio to release book on navigating debt crises

Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is following up on his 2017 bestseller “Principles” with a book detailing the lessons that could be learned from the 2008 economic crash.

Dalio used his LinkedIn page to announce the Sept. 10 release of “Template for Understanding Big Debt Crises,” which will be available as a free PDF, a $50 hardcover book and a $15 eBook. Dalio is timing the release with the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and he described the book as the template that his company used to weather the economic storms.

“As you know, I believe that the same things happen over and over again for the same reasons and that one can benefit enormously from understanding how important things work and having principles for dealing with them well,” he said. “That is certainly true for debt crises. … As an investor, my perspective is different from that of most economists and policymakers because I bet on economic changes via the markets that reflect them, which forces me to focus on the relative values and flows that drive the movements of capital which in turn drive these cycles. I’ve found there is nothing like the pain of being wrong or the pleasure of being right as a global macro investor to provide the practical lessons about economics unavailable in textbooks.”