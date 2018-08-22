Deloitte volunteers at STAR Inc.

More than two dozen volunteers from Deloitte in Stamford recently dedicated a full day of service at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way headquarters in Norwalk.

Every year, in celebration of Deloitte’s year-round commitment to communities, the company devotes an entire day for its employees nationwide to volunteer in the community. This year, Deloitte associates returned to STAR for Impact Day and gave a facelift to the Stoler House residential group home by sanding, painting, cleaning and performing general exterior repairs. As part of their day and desire to engage socially with adults with disabilities, the volunteers also spent one-on-one time with STAR clients assembling and painting birdhouses and planting small, hand-painted flowerpots that STAR participants brought home at the end of the day. Muhannad Khattab, one of the Deloitte employees who helped coordinate the service day said, “We are happy to be able to give back to the community and love spending time at STAR. It is very rewarding to help beautify the group homes and even more special to spend time getting to know the STAR clients. Making an impact in our neighborhoods is at the core of what we do at Deloitte and we always have an eager group ready to return to help STAR.”

Katie Banzhaf, STAR’s executive director, was thrilled to welcome Deloitte volunteers back to STAR. “We are grateful for the hard work and time the dedicated Deloitte employees shared with us. Deloitte has been a longtime major supporter of STAR and we are so glad to continue our partnership and introduce some of their newer employees to the work we do at STAR.”

STAR was established in 1952 by parents who believed that children with intellectual and developmental disabilities were entitled to the same basic opportunities as other children. Today, STAR Inc., Lighting the Way is a not-for-profit organization that has grown to include a full array of services for more than 600 individuals with disabilities, from birth to their senior years and their families.