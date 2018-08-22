First aid kits for Americares

Volunteers from Nestlé Waters North America assembled 1,000 first aid kits at the company’s Stamford headquarters Aug. 2 in recognition of Nestlé Cares Day, a national day of service that brings together thousands of Nestlé employees at community service events.

Nestlé Waters is donating the kits to Americares for distribution to families displaced by tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, flooding and other emergencies worldwide. The kits contain critical first aid items, including bandages, burn gel and pain relievers.

“Nestlé Waters and Americares share a passion to help people in crisis,” said Kate Dischino, Americares vice president of emergency programs. “Working together we can help families in need when disaster strikes.”

Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; prevent disease; and promote good health. The health-focused relief and development organization responds to an average of 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year from earthquakes and cyclones to disease outbreaks and civil conflict.

“Water is our business and our passion and we know that after a disaster, when people may lose access, we have a role to play and no time to waste,” said Tara Carraro, executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer of Nestlé Waters North America. “That is why we are always proud to support the incredible work of our long-time partner, Americares, to help bring critical resources to communities in need.”

Nestlé Waters and Americares have partnered for more than a decade to help disaster survivors all across the United States. Since 2004, the Stamford-based organizations have delivered more than 10 million bottles of water for families in crisis.