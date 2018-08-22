Candlewood Market receives grant

The Fairfield Department of Community and Economic Development recently announced its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to Candlewood Market, which is within the Fairfield Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Road. The grant will enable Candlewood Market to buy equipment and cover other eligible costs related to its business venture.

An independent, family-owned and operated coffee and tea emporium, Candlewood Market owner Tony Inzero serves up his own unique blend of coffee, which is roasted in Brookfield, where he has operated a coffee-roasting business for the past 12 years.

A graduate of Newtown High School, Inzero owned a small coffee shop in Colorado for three years before moving to Connecticut. Along with traditional coffee beverages, Candlewood Market is known for kombuchas as well as a Nitro Bar dispensing cold-brew coffees and teas. “Grab & go” prepared foods, bakery items and unique gifts are special features of the market.

The Micro-Enterprise Assistance Program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is intended to provide entrepreneurs with training, technical assistance and startup capital in order to create and sustain viable and productive small businesses in Fairfield.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a recognized form of commercial enterprise that employs five or fewer employees, have its primary operations in Fairfield and current on all tax obligations. Since the inception of the program, the town has assisted more than 50 small businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Candlewood Market to Fairfield and delighted to provide a small grant to help get them started,” said Mark Barnhart, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “Small businesses such as Candlewood Market are the backbone of our economy and the Micro-Enterprise Program has been a very useful tool in our small-business development strategy,” he added.

For more information on the program, contact the Department of Community and Economic Development at 203-256-3120.