The Center for Family Justice names chief development officer

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) in Bridgeport, which serves victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in six Fairfield County communities, has announced the appointment of Robert S. Hojnacki as its chief development officer.

As a member of CFJ’s senior management team, the Fairfield resident will lead all fundraising and development initiatives at the Bridgeport-based nonprofit, which last year served almost 10,000 women, men and children in the Greater Bridgeport area.

Hojnacki brings extensive experience in business development as well as a long-term commitment to the region’s nonprofits to his new role. Before joining CFJ, he served as first vice president, director of business development at Stamford-based Patriot Bank where he also worked as Patriot’s vice president, director of nonprofits and municipalities, helping to expand the bank’s community presence and customer relationships.

He was also the former general manager of the Food Network’s Live Division.

As Connecticut’s first Family Justice Center, CFJ works to break the cycles of domestic and sexual violence by providing victims and survivors with comprehensive services in one safe place. In addition to providing counseling to victims, the nonprofit also operates Kathie’s Place, a 15-bed safe house, which provides shelters to domestic violence victims fleeing their abusers.

“We are thrilled to have Bob join our team and lend his impressive professional experience and expertise to our mission,” said CFJ’s President and CEO Debra A. Greenwood. “He has long been a friend to this agency as a member of our White Ribbon Task Force, which works to engage men in the efforts to end domestic and sexual violence. His commitment to our mission, along with his strong executive experience in Fairfield County, positions him to be a dynamic champion of our fundraising and development efforts.”