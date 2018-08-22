Hackers beware: Cybersecurity camp at Pace

Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems in Pleasantville held a weeklong training camp teaching the basics of cybersecurity to high school students. Attending the Camp CryptoBot program were 33 students from around the tristate area.

Pauline Mosley, professor of information technology at Pace, wrote the grant to obtain funding from the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation. “Not only is our goal to attract young people to careers in cybersecurity, but we hope to increase the numbers of women and minorities who pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields,” she said.

Personnel from the U.S. Navy helped out when students built water robots, remotely operated vehicles, and divided themselves into teams to pit the technological marvels against each another in what was called the SeaPerch Challenge. The challenge was held in the pool at Pace’s Goldstein Health and Fitness Center.

CISCO, a sponsor of the grant, provided gifts for the campers as well as a cybersecurity expert who spoke at the closing ceremony. Pace, a CISCO Networking Academy Center, provided the high school students with the opportunity to continue their learning of cybersecurity by completing an online CISCO course and earning a certificate of completion at the end.