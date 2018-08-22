Students scrub up for medical training

It’s called the Scholars in Scrubs program, and it’s designed to provide youngsters with hands-on learning opportunities in health care. Program participants at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, a community recreation facility, recently got dressed in hospital operating room scrubs for an Emergency Care Day event, which not only provided insights into a field which the children might someday find vocationally attractive but provided potentially lifesaving tips as well.

Dr. Justin Conway and nurse Linda Romano from Crystal Run Healthcare led training in such lifesaving techniques as performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator. Students also got a grounding in medical terminology and were able to appreciate the importance of teamwork in medicine.

“The middle school students were engaged and excited to get hands-on experience with these life-saving techniques. It was an honor to work with them,” said Conway. He’s board-certified in both sports medicine and family medicine.