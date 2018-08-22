Oh-Park honored by Crain’s

The senior vice president and chief medical officer of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, Mooyeon Oh-Park, has been named a “Notable Woman in Healthcare” by Crain’s New York Business.

Oh-Park is known internationally as a researcher in the field of aging and mobility. She is the recipient of 14 teaching awards and serves in leadership roles on various professional associations and editorial boards, including the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. She joined Burke in April.

Burke President and CEO Jeffrey Menkes said, “This recognition shows Dr. Oh-Park’s commitment to providing the highest level of rehabilitative care. She is a wonderful example for all of us at Burke to follow.”