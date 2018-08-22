W.R. Berkley debuts Berkley Healthcare

W.R. Berkley Corp., a Greenwich-based insurance holding company, has launched Berkley Healthcare to provide products and services to health care providers.

The new endeavor is composed of Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters, which provides customized professional liability solutions, and Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines, which offers a coverage suite that includes director’s and officer’s liability, employment practices liability, errors and omissions and cyber liability.

Gregg A. Piltch, formerly president of West Zone – AIG, has been appointed president of Berkley Healthcare.

“With a strong foundation of professional liability products and services and the introduction of financial lines, Berkley Healthcare, along with BerkleyMed, is in a unique position to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to specialized needs of businesses in the health care sector,” said W. Robert Berkley Jr., president and CEO of W.R. Berkley Corp. “We look forward to responding to the changing needs of the health care community and working across Berkley to seamlessly bring new and enhanced products to market.”