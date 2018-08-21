Cantiki Taco Deck to take over Johnny Utah’s former SoNo space

A new tenant has been announced for the South Norwalk space that was previously occupied by Johnny Utah’s and Killer B Burger.

Cantiki Taco Deck is promoting itself as a “tropical oasis” that will offer SoNo denizens “a place to let go of your inhibitions and relieve the stress of your day to day.” The new establishment, which has not yet set an opening date for its 80 Washington St. location, is promising imbibers a selection of “inventive cocktails made with fresh-pressed juices, premium spirits and house-made syrups,” along with “extensive rum and tequila lists.” On the culinary side, Cantiki Taco Deck is assuring future patrons that its “tacos and tropical-inspired bites will be flavorful, funky, fresh, and pay tribute to island cuisine. We will feature a variety of tacos, poké bowls and more of your cantina-style favorites.”

The arrival of Cantiki Taco Deck will fill the void left when Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection shut down Johnny Utah’s after an April 19 incident involving alcohol service to more than 100 underage patrons. Killer B Burger, which sublet its space from Johnny Utah’s, has announced that it is closing this summer.