Bridgeport synagogue listed for sale at $4.5M

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, a Conservative synagogue at 2385 Park Ave. in Bridgeport, has been listed for sale for $4.5 million.

Set on 3.15 acres, the 30,256-square-foot, two-story brick structure includes a main sanctuary that seats 750, a chapel that seats about 40 and a social hall that can accommodate 250 people. According to the listing by Angel Commercial, the property is in a Residential Single Family zone that, with a special permit, would allow it to be transformed into a community center or school.

The congregation was formed in 1909, and the synagogue opened in 1949. According to the Rabbinical Assembly, an international association of Conservative rabbis, the synagogue’s congregation primarily consists of individuals ages 55 and older, and the size of the congregation has been declining in recent years. The synagogue’s website acknowledged that “attendance at our daily minyan struggles,” a reference to the requirement for 10 adults to be present when conducting a Jewish worship service.