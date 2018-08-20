Shake Shack in Hartsdale readies for September opening

Construction is nearly complete on the new Shake Shack on Central Avenue in Hartsdale. The restaurant will be a standalone location at the Dalewood Shopping Center II near the Hmart grocery store.

Although the company does not yet have a firm date, the eatery is set to open in September, according to Kristyn Clark, Shake Shack’s senior manager of brand communications.

Clark said the company is looking to hire about 60 workers.

As to why the Hartsdale site was chosen, Shake Shack Vice President of Development Andrew McCaughan said, “We are always in search of distinctive community gathering places. Central Avenue is a bustling corridor to bring our modern roadside burger stand. We’re excited to join the Hartsdale community and provide a fun place for the broader Westchester County neighborhoods to come together with family and friends.”

The Hartsdale location will be the second Shake Shack in Westchester County, joining the one at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers. Other locations outside of New York City are at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County and on Post Road in Darien, Connecticut.

Shake Shack originated in 2001 from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park to provide food for an art project. Three years later, a permanent stand opened in the Manhattan park, adding hamburgers, fries and milkshakes to its menu. Today, there are about 170 Shake Shacks worldwide.