Moleskine opens pop-up shop at The Westchester

Moleskine, an Italian manufacturer of paper goods and accessories, opened a pop-up shop at The Westchester mall earlier this month.

The 500-square-foot store marks the brand’s first pop-up shop and features black chalkboard walls and white book shelving. The theme of the pop-up is “Celebrating Creativity @Moleskine,” and the store encourages visitors to contribute writings and drawings. Clients will be able to hang their artwork on a pushpin wall inside the store.

The Westchester store at 125 Westchester Ave. in White Plains is also home to a monogramming station for notebooks and planners, along with an area dedicated to bags and travel essentials.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The store will remain open until January.

Created in 1997, the Moleskine brand includes notebooks, diaries and planners, journals, bags, writing instruments, reading accessories, publishing and digital tools. The company has more than 80 stores globally, with headquarters in Milan.