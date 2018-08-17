HomeGoods to open in Mount Kisco

Discount furniture retailer HomeGoods will open next year in Mount Kisco.

The national chain plans to open a 25,000-square-foot store next spring at 3 Main St. in the village, formerly the site of an Annie Sez clothing store.

The deal was announced Aug. 16 by The Kempner Corp., the White Plains-based company that owns the property. Principal Peter Kempner called HomeGoods “one of the most heavily sought-after retail tenants in the country.”

HomeGoods signed an agreement for the property in November, but the deal was not made official until the Mount Kisco planning and zoning boards signed off on alterations to the property earlier this spring.

The Kempner Corp. said it will completely renovate the building, with a new façade, store front, roof, building systems and parking lot.

HomeGoods is part of The TJX Cos., the parent company of retail brands such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls. HomeGoods’ other Westchester County locations are in White Plains, Mahopac, Port Chester, Yonkers and Pelham.

Dan Zelson of Charter Realty & Development represented HomeGoods, and Rick Stassa of Royal Properties Inc. represented the landlord.