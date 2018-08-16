Life Time to host job fair for 200 openings at new Chappaqua location

Life Time will host a hiring fair this weekend to fill the approximately 200 positions for its second Westchester County fitness center location.

The company announced it will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center. The performing arts center is located within Chappaqua Crossing, the residential and commercial complex the fitness brand expects to open at this fall.

The new Life Time location is part of the redevelopment of the former Reader’s Digest headquarters, now known as Chappaqua Crossing. The high-end fitness center is an anchor tenant, along with Whole Foods, for 120,000 square feet of retail space under construction at the site. The property also hosts 500,000 square feet of office space and Chappaqua Crossing Apartments, the 64-unit residential redevelopment of the historic cupola building that once served as the Reader’s Digest central offices. The apartments opened to residents earlier this summer.

Life Time will be hiring for 200 full- and part-time positions, according to its announcement. The company needs employees for its LifeSpa, LifeCafe, Kids Academy, member services, facility operations and personal training areas. The range of job titles includes stylist, prep cook, birthday party host, group training coordinator, yoga instructor, overnight operations team member and personal trainer.

More information on the job openings is available at https://careers.lifetime.life or by visiting Life Time Athletic Chappaqua’s website.