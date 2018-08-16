James O’Connor named to Hospice of Westchester board

Hospice of Westchester announced a new member of its board of directors.

James O’Connor will join the organization’s board for the 2018-2019 year. O’Connor is the vice president of corporate development at Empress Ambulance Service in Yonkers, where he oversees business development, government affairs and strategic planning for the company.

O’Connor has more than 40 years of emergency medical services experience. He is a member of the Government Affairs Committee of the American Ambulance Association and a former member of its board. The White Plains resident is also affiliated with the Downstate New York Ambulance Association and is a board member of the New Rochelle Police Foundation.

O’Connor previously served on the New York State Department of Health Emergency Medical Council, the Westchester Regional Emergency Medical Services Council as a chairman and founding member and as a board member of the American Heart Association.

In addition to his role on the Hospice of Westchester board, O’Connor serves on its Leadership and Development Council.

Hospice of Westchester is a private, nonprofit health care agency at 1025 Westchester Ave., Suite 200, in White Plains that provides skilled and comprehensive end-of-life home care.