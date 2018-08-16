Diageo recruits funnyman Adam Devine for Captain Morgan marketing campaign

Diageo has tapped the comedian and actor Adam Devine as “Chief Party Officer” in a new marketing campaign for the Norwalk-based company’s Captain Morgan rum brand.

In observance of today’s designation as National Rum Day, Diageo premiered an online advertisement featuring Devine paying a visit to the Captain Morgan character while the latter is throwing a party. Devine is also featured in an online advertisement in which he crashes the 30th birthday party of Tyler Tillis, a South Carolinian who is identified as a “diehard Devine fan.” Both advertisements will be broadcast on television in the fall.

Devine has also taken his Chief Party Officer duties to Twitter, tweeting out from his account to the Captain Morgan Twitter account, “Yes. If I have 2 captain and cokes I will tell you ‘I love you, man!’”

“I’ve been living like a Captain for many years,” said Devine in a statement released by Diageo. “I’m glad my love for the brand has evolved from demanding everyone call me ‘The Captain’ at parties to now being the Chief Party Officer for the Captain himself. I look forward to throwing many parties together in the future and spreading the Captain Morgan lifestyle.”