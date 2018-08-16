Xerox DocuMate 6710 supports multiple scanners from single PC

Xerox has introduced the DocuMate 6710 Scanner, a new device that supports multiple scanners connected to the same PC.

According to the Norwalk-headquartered company, users can either run several scanners at the same time or scan on one while setting up another. The DocuMate 6710 is being marketed to industries that still rely on large quantities of paper documents. Xerox stated the new product offers a speed of 100 pages per minute, adding that users can define up to 90 different jobs and start them directly from the scanner’s control panel, with different jobs running concurrently on one PC with parallel scanning.

The product features the On-Board Acuity technology created by Visioneer Inc., which incorporates 15 image enhancement algorithms in the scanner. Under a trademark licensing agreement with Xerox, Visioneer will manufacture and market the DocuMate 6710, with a suggested retail price of $6,500.