Cooling off while fighting ALS

What do you get when you put about 1,300 pounds of ice into 200 big orange buckets, pour in lots of water and then have a group of enthusiastic volunteers dump the buckets on their heads? Aside from a temporary respite from the heat for the volunteers, you get a successful event calling attention to the fight against ALS and helping raise funds to combat the disease.

On Aug. 4, the city of Yonkers hosted the annual ALS Ice Bucket Challenge at Empire City Casino. The fundraiser was created by Yonkers native Pat Quinn, Anthony Senerchia of Pelham and Quinn’s friend Peter Frates. Quinn was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, more than five years ago.

Taryn Duffy, director of public affairs for Empire City Casino, said, “We’re honored to be part of the fight against ALS and will continue to support the Ice Bucket Challenge every August until (there is) a cure.”

“Today doesn’t happen without the support of our Mayor Mike Spano and his staff, Yonkers city council members and our generous host Empire City Casino. ALS has no cure. We must continue to rally around this cause until people are living with ALS, not just dying from it,” Quinn said.