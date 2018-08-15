Foundation announces event at Kittle House

The Amy Marie Crabtree Foundation has announced it will hold this year’s Barbecue Picnic on the Lawn at Crabtree’s Kittle House on Aug. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The foundation is named for John Crabtree’s wife, Amy, who passed away in 2009 after battling brain cancer. The Glioblastoma Multiforme that took her life is the same type of cancer found in U.S. Sen. John McCain and which took the life of U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. The mortality rate from the disease is approximately 95 percent.

As has been its practice, the foundation plans to present donations to four local nonprofits which have made noteworthy contributions in the fields cancer research, women’s welfare, child welfare and abused animal welfare. Each must represent a cause which Amy Crabtree supported during her lifetime.

More information at 914-666-8044 or teamamyfoundation.org.