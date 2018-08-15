Greenburgh PBA stages a circus

The Greenburgh Police Benevolent Association (PBA) staged a circus at the White Plains campus of the John A. Coleman School. Students were dazzled with magic tricks and illusions and were thrilled by juggling and other feats.

“The circus is a beloved tradition in our Coleman community that our students and staff look forward to every year,” said Maureen Tomkiel, executive director of the school, which offers early childhood and special education services in center-based and community settings to children from more than 40 school districts in Westchester, Putnam and the Bronx.

After the performance, members of the PBA visited the children in their classrooms and handed out ice pops, T-shirts and police officer action figures.

Greenburgh Police Detective Ed DeVito, vice president of the PBA, said, “every year I think how I can make their day special, make a difference and see these amazing children smile, but (they) make a difference in me and make me smile.”