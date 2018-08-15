Twigs donates $80K to hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital has received $80,000 from The Twigs of Northern Westchester, an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to supporting the hospital and providing comfort items to its patients.

The money was raised from sales at the Twigs Thriftree Thrift Shop at 449 Lexington Ave. in Mount Kisco. It will help fund art therapy, cancer patient health and wellness, caregiver support and community health.

“Twigs is dedicated to supporting NWH and its affiliate programs by donating all net proceeds from shop sales and fundraisers,” said Twigs volunteer President Linda Sharp. Twigs volunteers donated 6,725 hours in the previous 12 months working in the shop or crafting comfort items.

When it was founded in 1945, members held teas, bridge parties and harvest festivals in support of the hospital. Twigs has increased its fundraising through operation of its Twigs Thriftree Thrift Shop. Over the course of almost 75 years of continuous service, Twigs has donated more than $3.5 million to the hospital.