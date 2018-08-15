Home Good Things Happening Westchester SHORE honors founders and others

SHORE honors founders and others

From left: Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Albert Annunziata; Vincent Mutarelli; Ben Boykin, chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators; Steven Otis, New York state assemblyman.

The nonprofit Sheltering the Homeless is Our Responsibility, also known as SHORE, held its Annual Mid-Summer Dinner and Auction at the Orienta Beach Club in Mamaroneck. An awards ceremony honored Pierre Poux who was SHORE’s founder, Albert Annunziata, executive director of the Building & Realty Institute (BRI) and Vincent Mutarelli, the BRI’s board president.

Annunziata has supported nonprofit housing and community development efforts through BRI’s foundation. Mutarelli serves on the board of directors of the Housing Action Council. He is known for his volunteer efforts with the groups Feeding Westchester and Junior Achievement of Westchester. 

BRI is one the largest construction, development and real estate-related industry trade associations in New York state. Founded in 1946, it now has more than 1,500 members, primarily in the Westchester/Mid-Hudson Valley region.

