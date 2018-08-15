SHORE honors founders and others

The nonprofit Sheltering the Homeless is Our Responsibility, also known as SHORE, held its Annual Mid-Summer Dinner and Auction at the Orienta Beach Club in Mamaroneck. An awards ceremony honored Pierre Poux who was SHORE’s founder, Albert Annunziata, executive director of the Building & Realty Institute (BRI) and Vincent Mutarelli, the BRI’s board president.

Annunziata has supported nonprofit housing and community development efforts through BRI’s foundation. Mutarelli serves on the board of directors of the Housing Action Council. He is known for his volunteer efforts with the groups Feeding Westchester and Junior Achievement of Westchester.

BRI is one the largest construction, development and real estate-related industry trade associations in New York state. Founded in 1946, it now has more than 1,500 members, primarily in the Westchester/Mid-Hudson Valley region.