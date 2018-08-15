Edgehill residents, staff, community acts of kindness

Preparing and serving food at a local soup kitchen, hand-making biscuits for Paws Animal Shelter, delivering treats to the Stamford Fire Department, EMS and Police Department and donating goods to community members in need are just a few of the many compassionate acts the residents and staff at Edgehill took part in during the month of July. Edgehill is one of the 56 Benchmark Senior Living communities to participate in Radiant Acts of Kindness, a campaign meant to spread love and compassion in the neighborhoods they serve.

“Our mission is to elevate human connection and we saw this as a perfect opportunity to radiate joy and make people feel valued,” said Christopher Barstein, executive director, Edgehill. “It’s an honor to be able to give back to the community that’s supported our growth for the past 20 years and surprise some folks along the way.”

“Kindness begins with one person and we hope that our efforts will start a chain reaction,” says Mary Camilli-Bernat, director of programming, Edgehill.

Set on the spacious grounds of a former family retreat in Stamford, Edgehill is a Type A Lifecare, all-inclusive continuing care retirement community.