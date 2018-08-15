Hoffmann Architects’ new board members

Hoffmann Architects, with offices in Connecticut, New York and Virginia, an architecture and engineering firm specializing in the rehabilitation of building exteriors, has announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors.

Avi A. Kamrat, chief financial officer and director of administration, and Russell M. Sanders, AIA, executive vice president and senior director of technical services, join founding president John J. Hoffmann FAIA, as members of the Hoffmann Architects Board of Directors. As officers of the corporation owning more than 10 percent of the stock, Kamrat and Sanders were appointed as members of the board by Hoffmann, the sole existing director. Kamrat, Sanders, and Hoffmann currently serve as the firm’s executive committee, which is charged with managing the day-to-day business of the company.

Sanders was one of Hoffmann Architects’ first employees. He will celebrate his 40th anniversary with the firm this September. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University, Sanders joined Hoffmann Architects straight out of school. An expert consultant and a respected voice in industry publications, he directs the firm’s technical, architectural and engineering personnel.

Kamrat joined Hoffmann Architects 20 years ago, in 1998, after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University. Responsible for providing financial accountability for the firm’s projects, he manages resource allocation and contract administration to see that budget, schedule and project outcome objectives are achieved.