Lockwood-Mathews to host flea market

Rain or shine, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will hold its 11th annual Old-fashioned Flea Market on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chaired by Steve Balser and sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, the event will be held in Mathews Park, 295 West Ave. in Norwalk.

The market will feature unique bargains and treasures and the Mansion’s White Elephant table will feature items donated by community members and offered to the public for as little as $1.

Vendors will sell an array of must-haves, including antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, crafts, household items, clothing, toys and specialty farm-to-table items. Trendy food trucks will offer a variety of prepared and made-to-order dishes to satisfy all palates, while a classic and antique car show featuring the Connecticut Seaport Car Club will entertain shoppers of all ages.

Balser, an antiques dealer and flea market vendor for the past 20 years said, “Whether you enjoy looking for bargains or hunting for a rare find, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-Fashioned Flea Market offers great family fun to everyone.”

All proceeds will benefit the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. The Museum has donated several booths to area nonprofits who will share their message and mission with attendees.

Vendor spaces are 10 by 16 feet and cost $75 per space. Food vendor booths are $150. Deadline is Sept. 1. Vendors wishing to reserve a space or purchase an ad in the program booklet distributed to all visitors should email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

The flea market is made possible in part by Fairfield County Bank and City Carting.

For more information on schedules and programs, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799.