The Westchester Bank expands HQ space in White Plains

The Westchester Bank will expand its White Plains headquarters.

GHP Office Realty announced Aug. 9 that the commercial bank has leased an additional 2,600 square feet at 12 Water St. in the city. The bank now occupies a total of 13,852 square feet on the first and second floors of the building.

The deal was announced by GHP Vice President Jamie Schwartz, who represented the bank on the second floor expansion and on its initial lease of 11,250 square feet on the building’s first floor in 2014. The property’s owner, 12 Water Street Associates LLC, was represented in house by Principal Giulio Monaco.

John Tolomer, president and CEO of The Westchester Bank, said the organization is proud to continue its “long-term commitment to the Westchester community.”

The Westchester Bank has branches at 1900 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, 464 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, 994 Broadway in Thornwood, 51 South Moger Ave. in Mount Kisco, 305 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck and 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook.