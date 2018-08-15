County creates Minority and Women Owned Businesses Task Force

The Minority and Women Owned Businesses (MWBE) Task Force for Westchester County held its first meeting this week, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Latimer said the task force would create a platform to listen to the difficulties that face these businesses in an effort to best tackle those challenges in the future.

“The bottom line is this: We need to attract businesses and keep businesses here in Westchester County to keep our economy thriving,” Latimer said. “When our businesses thrive, our county thrives, and we want to partner with those businesses, large and small, to meet their employment needs and technology needs.”

The first MWBE Task Force meeting was held on Aug. 14, and members discussed how to increase opportunities for MWBEs in Westchester County.

The task force appointees include the following: