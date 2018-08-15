Westmed Medical Center opens Stamford walk-in office

Westmed Medical Group has opened a walk-in primary care office at 1281 E. Main St. in Stamford.

The new Westmed YourCare Now location will also offer orthopedic care services and physical therapy in an adjacent office. The Stamford office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays; the company also operates locations in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale, New Rochelle, Greenwich, Darien and Norwalk.

“We encourage walk-ins for a range of primary care services, including annual back-to-school physicals, pre-employment examinations, immunizations, flu shots and even pre-operative clearance assessments,” said Westmed Medical Group CEO Anthony Viceroy. “These services will be delivered by board-certified family medicine physicians and advanced practice providers, with the added benefit of radiology and laboratory services on-site with no-cost parking.”