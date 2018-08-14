Bridgeport ranked second-to-worst among U.S. cities for retirement

In a new WalletHub survey of the best cities for retirement, 188 U.S. cities were analyzed – and Bridgeport ranked 187th.

Why isn’t Bridgeport the ideal spot for spending one’s golden years? WalletHub number-crunched 46 key data metrics ranging from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to availability of recreational activities. In the primary data fields, Bridgeport ranked 181st in affordability, 151st in activities, 133rd in quality of life and 88th in health care. Only Newark, New Jersey, was considered by WalletHub as a less inviting retirement location.

The sole Westchester County locality in the WalletHub survey, Yonkers, New York, ranked 160th, while the only other Connecticut city analyzed, New Haven, placed 172nd. Florida cities accounted for five of the top 10 retirement destinations, with Orlando at the peak of the list.