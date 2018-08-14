Connecticut receives $10M federal grant for substance abuse and mental health treatments

Connecticut has been allocated a $10 million federal grant to expand access to integrated care for individuals with substance use, mental health and co-occurring disorders.

The grant has been awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) and is designed to help over 2,000 individuals in Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury. The funding will be utilized across three behavioral health services providers – Community Health Resources, Recovery Network of Programs and Wellmore – plus the physical health services providers Charter Oak Health Center, Optimus and Staywell.

“This funding provides additional support for our state’s current efforts to ensure the people we serve have the best health outcomes possible,” DMHAS Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon said. “With these dollars, we will be able to build on the successes we have seen in the DMHAS behavioral health home initiative. This will expand the integration of substance use or mental health disorders treatment with physical health care in three urban hubs. Medical treatment for the whole person increases an individual’s chances of a full, productive life in the community of their choice.”