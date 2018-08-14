S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water now available in cans

Stamford-based Nestlé Waters North America has announced that its S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water will now be available in 330 ml (11 oz) cans, both as single items and in eight-can packs.

Although the company’s line of sparkling fruit sodas has been available in cans, the water has always been bottled since it was introduced to retail channels in 1899. In a tribute to the source of the water, the packaging of the cans includes an image of the Art Nouveau building of the San Pellegrino Terme in Italy’s Lombardy region. S.Pellegrino cans will be available nationwide starting later this month and can be obtained for home and office delivery through ReadyRefresh by Nestlé in select markets.

“The iconic S.Pellegrino bottle and famed sparkling mineral water have long been a staple on dining tables worldwide,” said Danit Eisdorfer, group manager for S.Pellegrino. “Now with our new cans, we offer a whole new way to enjoy the signature taste of S.Pellegrino, wherever you enjoy food. With the addition of S.Pellegrino in sleek, modern cans, any meal occasion can be transformed into something special.”