New parking lot opens in downtown Yonkers

Those looking to visit downtown Yonkers will now have a new place to park their cars.

Mayor Mike Spano was joined by officials from the Yonkers Parking Authority and the Yonkers City Council to cut the ribbon at a new public parking lot in the city on Aug. 9. The new parking lot, located at the corner of Main Street and Nepperhan Avenue, features 13 outdoor parking spaces.

The formerly vacant lot was recently renovated by the City of Yonkers. Residents can pay to park at the new lot with quarters or use the Parkmobile app.

Officials said the new lot will provide residents and small businesses in the surrounding area with a convenient parking option. Nearby businesses include KFC, Dos Marias and Plaza Garibaldi.