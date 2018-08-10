Olympus Partners acquires Rise Baking Co.

Olympus Partners, a Stamford-based private equity firm, has acquired Rise Baking Co. from private equity firm Arbor Investments for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Rise Baking Co. manufactures premium cookies, dessert bars, artisan breads and flatbreads. The company employs more than 1,000 people in six facilities, and its products are sold through in-store bakery, food service and convenience channels across North America.

“The Rise management team has built a remarkable business that has led to impressive growth across all of their products and customers,” said Mike Horgan, a partner at Olympus. “Rise is a well-invested and highly attractive business in the bakery sector.”