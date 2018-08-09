Rehab doctor pleads guilty to ‘misbranding’ an opioid

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged a rehabilitation doctor with issuing a prescription for an opioid painkiller that was not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. John C. Megarr III pleaded guilty to misbranding, a misdemeanor, Tuesday in White Plains federal court.

He prescribed Norco, a combination of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, to a confidential source working for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration on Jan. 6, 2016.

Misbranding is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration law that prohibits the distribution of adulterated or misbranded drugs, foods, devices or cosmetics in interstate commerce.

“He made a mistake,” said Megarr’s attorney, Elena Fast of Blanch Law Firm in Manhattan. She said he was working in a high-volume practice where patients may not have been getting the standard level of care.

“He’s incredibly remorseful. He did plead guilty and take ownership for his actions,” Fast said.

“He’s a very nice man who thought he was doing the right thing. Unfortunately, it ended up the wrong way.”

Megarr is a physiatrist and is certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, according to medical websites. He has been in practice for more than 21 years and has worked for Doctors United clinics in Ardsley and White Plains.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Magistrate Judge Lisa M. Smith on Nov. 19.