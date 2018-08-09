XPO Logistics opens first last mile hub in Canada

XPO Logistics, the Greenwich-headquartered provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, has opened its first hub in Canada for last mile distribution.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility in Toronto will be staffed by approximately 70 employees and will focus on the Ontario marketplace. The Toronto opening is the latest in the planned network of 85 new last mile hubs to open across North America this year.

“Demand for our service is on the rise as more people buy heavy goods online and retailers outsource deliveries,” said Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. “Consumers in Canada already have access to a first-rate in-home experience from XPO with our experienced team and technology – now we’re accelerating delivery to homes in the country’s largest metropolitan area.”