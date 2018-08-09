Walk Bridge replacement work in Norwalk uncovers 3,000-year-old artifacts

Construction on the Walk Bridge replacement in Norwalk has resulted in the discovery of several thousand artifacts, a number of which are believed to be more than 3,000 years old.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT), the archaeological investigation has uncovered components of a Contact Period Native American fort as well as arrowheads, flints and a variety of tools.

Additional details about the findings are scheduled to be released at a press conference this afternoon. The DOT has asked that the exact location of the find not be shared with the public while the work continues to maintain the site’s integrity.

The Walk Bridge is a century-old “swing bridge” that carries hundreds of trains each day along the state’s southern coast. When it is opened for boats to cross on the river, it has occasionally become stuck, resulting in hours of delays for commuters. The replacement bridge’s total cost is estimated at $1 billion.