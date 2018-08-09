Target to offer same-day delivery service in Connecticut

Target Corp. has announced plans to begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 items sold in its Connecticut stores through the Shipt online marketplace.

Delivery service will begin on Aug. 14 in Stamford, Aug. 16 in Hartford and Aug. 23 in Bridgeport and New Haven. This marks the first time Shipt will be available in Connecticut, and the Birmingham, Alabama-based company is offering the state’s residents a $49.00 discount on its annual membership through Aug. 23; the regular annual membership is $99.00 and provides access to free and unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.00.

“Shipt’s expansion into the Stamford, Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport areas gives nearly two-thirds of the state of Connecticut access to the Shipt platform,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. Looking ahead, Shipt will continue to expand and bring same-day delivery from Target to a growing number of households across the country.”