Reed’s Inc. taps ‘Jeopardy’ champ Austin Rogers for Virgil’s Soda campaign

Reed’s Inc., the Norwalk-based beverage producer, has named 12-time “Jeopardy” champion and New York City bartender Austin Rogers as the “Virgil’s Genius” spokesperson for its all-natural line of Virgil’s Handcrafted Sodas.

Rogers’ first duty with Reed’s will involve the promotion of its newly launched line of Zero Sugar products. Rogers, whose $411,000 in winnings earned him fifth place in all-time regular “Jeopardy” season winnings, will appear in the company’s upcoming marketing campaign, trade events and social media postings.

Rogers was selected from a list of 20 candidates through consumer voting in the company’s @DrinkVirgils campaign – and he freely admitted that he rallied supporters on Facebook and Twitter to vote him into the job.

“I’ve always been a fan, but these guys have really cracked the code and created a great-tasting, all-natural, sugar-free soda,” Rogers said. “This stuff is my kind of genius.”