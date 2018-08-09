The University of Bridgeport has appointed Chris Hamer as director of its new Innovation Center, which is scheduled to open later this year in an 8,600-square-foot facility.

Hamer is founder and CEO of CrowdFlik, a mobile video technology startup, and recently served as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship and entrepreneur-in-residence at Fairfield University’s Charles F. Dolan School of Business. He previously served as senior vice president of Clear Channel Entertainment, managing director of Oakview Strategic Advisors, senior vice president of strategic marketing at Sony BMG Music and vice president of marketing at Priceline.

The Innovation Center will focus on providing support systems for student entrepreneurs and Connecticut businesses, and its staff will include attorneys, experts specializing in international trade, designers, engineers, marketing professionals, accountants and financial professionals. In his new position, Hamer will lead the activities related to the Student Entrepreneur Center, including the development and implementation of programs and events, and will also coordinate industry and community outreach and fundraising endeavors.

Hamer stated that the university’s “commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship is top tier, and combined with the incredible collaboration across campus, we are creating a powerful force in university entrepreneurship.”

“With the new Innovation Center opening later this year, we will continue to bring forces together in a very powerful way to support the entrepreneurial efforts of our students, faculty, alumni and the community,” Hamer said.