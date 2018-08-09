Greenwich unveils upgraded website

The Town of Greenwich has launched an upgraded and redesigned website designed to improve the relevancy, accuracy, timeliness and overall quality of its online content.

“I am both pleased and excited that this new website will provide ease and accessibility to local government and information not only to our residents, but also for our employees,” said First Selectman Peter J. Tesei of the www.greenwichct.gov site. “Both residents and visitors will be able to obtain information much more easily. And it will be much easier for the employees, who will be acting as content stewards, to upload the latest information on a real-time basis.”

The site was developed by Kansas-based firm CivicPlus and will be overseen by Digital Content Editor Cameron Martin. All of its content will be in compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the town.

More than 40 content stewards from across Town Hall departments have been trained on the new content management system and will create and share material with the public. Martin will curate the content and elevate the most wide-ranging news to the homepage.