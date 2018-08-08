The disabled play at Playland

Nearly 10,000 people enjoyed the 43rd Annual “Day at Playland for People with Disabilities,” which offered free, unlimited rides for people with disabilities, their family members and caregivers on July 27 at the amusement park in Rye. Westchester County Executive George Latimer was on hand to greet the guests. Once again, the Tommie Cares Foundation partnered with the Westchester County Office for People with Disabilities and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, in sponsoring this event.

Latimer said, “I am excited to be a part of this special day, which gives people with special needs the opportunity to enjoy Playland with their families — just like everyone else.”

Director of the Office for People with Disabilities Evan Latainer said, “It is an honor to be here today and be part of another wonderful Day at Playland for People with Disabilities providing our residents and their families with a day of fun and excitement. We look forward to continuing our mission in reaching out to everyone throughout Westchester County.”

This is the sixth year that the Tommie Cares Foundation has sponsored the event. Founded in 2013, the Tommie Cares Foundation is a nonprofit based in Ossining designed to build community, possibility, compassion and understanding for the disabled. Its director is Thomas Kallish. The foundation is dedicated to helping those in need with physical and developmental special needs, gain confidence and self-esteem through real-life adventures and it also has established an online networking community.