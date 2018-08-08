Maxson honored by pediatric center

The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers has honored James Maxson as its LeadingAge New York 2018 Employee of Distinction. He has been with the center for nine years and is a music therapist and media developer.

Maxson has implemented the use of enhanced technology in music therapy to remove barriers to participation for children with limited physical abilities. Among other things, he develops musical productions and videos at the center. For example, using a technology called chromakey, he made a video in which a child at the center who has difficulty walking was able to run alongside actor Sylvester Stallone in a scene from a “Rocky” movie.

Maxson serves as treasurer elect of the Mid-Atlantic Region of the American Music Therapy Association.