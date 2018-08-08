CAI awards $45K in scholarships

As part of its mission to improve the building and construction industry sectors, the Tarrytown-based Construction Advancement Institute (CAI) recently awarded $45,000 in grants to nine regional undergraduate students who have enrolled in engineering, architecture, construction technology, construction management or other related programs for this fall. CAI is the educational and advocacy organization aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester and Mid-Hudson Inc.

CAI Chairman Mark Fante of Darante Construction Ltd. in Elmsford presented nine $5,000 grants to students. He said, “Our goal is to strengthen the ranks of engineers and technologists employed in the region, to help keep our local economies competitive and growing.”

There were more than two dozen applicants. The winners were: Nicola Altomare of Yonkers; Marina Braccio of New Canaan, Connecticut; Paul Briggs of Shrub Oak; Abigail C. Campbell of Geneseo; Justin Campbell of Geneseo; Andrew J. Griffin of Yonkers; David Ross of Port Jervis; Albert C. Rossi of Shrub Oak; and Joshua Wyant of Germantown.

Scholarships are available for students of families employed at companies that are members of the BCA, as well as nonmember independent contractors who contribute to qualifying industry advancement funds.