Home Good Things Happening Westchester CAI awards $45K in scholarships

CAI awards $45K in scholarships

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Front row, from left: Albert Rossi, Paul Briggs, Justin Campbell, Abigail Campbell, Nicola Altomare and Andrew Griffin. Back row from left: The CAI Scholarship Committee — Ross J. Pepe, president, BCA and the Construction Industry Council of Westchester & Hudson Valley Inc.; Dominic Calgi, Calgi Construction Co. Inc.; Mark Fante; Jonathan Wohl, Wohl Diversified Services; Laurel Brunelle, program coordinator, CAI; BCA Chairman Fred Sciliano, LeChase Construction Services; Anthony Rodrigues, Roger & Sons Concrete Inc.; and Jay Martino, Martino Contractors Inc. Photo by Timothy Grajek.

As part of its mission to improve the building and construction industry sectors, the Tarrytown-based Construction Advancement Institute (CAI) recently awarded $45,000 in grants to nine regional undergraduate students who have enrolled in engineering, architecture, construction technology, construction management or other related programs for this fall. CAI is the educational and advocacy organization aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester and Mid-Hudson Inc.

CAI Chairman Mark Fante of Darante Construction Ltd. in Elmsford presented nine $5,000 grants to students. He said, “Our goal is to strengthen the ranks of engineers and technologists employed in the region, to help keep our local economies competitive and growing.”

There were more than two dozen applicants. The winners were: Nicola Altomare of Yonkers; Marina Braccio of New Canaan, Connecticut; Paul Briggs of Shrub Oak; Abigail C. Campbell of Geneseo; Justin Campbell of Geneseo; Andrew J. Griffin of Yonkers; David Ross of Port Jervis; Albert C. Rossi of Shrub Oak; and Joshua Wyant of Germantown.

Scholarships are available for students of families employed at companies that are members of the BCA, as well as nonmember independent contractors who contribute to qualifying industry advancement funds. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here