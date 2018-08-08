United Hebrew golf outing raises $185K

More than 150 friends, donors and community and business leaders attended United Hebrew of New Rochelle’s 33rd Annual Golf Tournament and dinner at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase. The event included an 18-hole golf tournament and a $50,000 shoot-out contest for “closest to the pin” winners. There was a cocktail hour and a reception with an awards ceremony, raffle prizes and silent auction. The event raised $185,000 for direct care of residents at United Hebrew.

Since 1919, United Hebrew has been providing services for seniors. It has a 7.5-acre campus offering services ranging from home health care to independent senior housing, assisted living and Alzheimer’s care.