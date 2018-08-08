Environmentally friendly paint available at Housatonic Habitat

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is the first Connecticut location to offer a new, environmentally friendly paint processed from recycled products at its ReStore warehouse.

According to Executive Director Fran Normann, “We are pleased to be partnering with Third Eye Products, which has launched a line of paint and coating products made with recycled waste paint collected at household hazardous waste events. A selection of those paints will be sold at our ReStore warehouse at 51 Austin Street, which is open to the public.”

“We are all about being green. Our ReStore warehouse is stocked with products that are recycled, repurposed and reused … an environmentally friendly store whose sales help our mission of building affordable workforce housing locally.”

The first two paint products available now at ReStore are interior wall paint under the brand Full Circle Paints & Coatings and a chalked craft furniture paint named Old Man Potter’s.

“We are very excited to make our first sales here. We are committed to latex paint recycling and keeping it out of the landfills. We are also now confident that we are producing a great product at a low price,” Third Eye President and CEO Ron Potter said.

For more information, visit housatonichabitat.org/restore.