CHEFA presents Stepping Stones with $75K grant

Stepping Stones Museum for Children accepted a $75,000 grant from the Connecticut Health & Educational Facilities Authority (CHEFA) at the 2018 Nonprofit Grant Award Presentation on June 27. The annual ceremony was held at CHEFA’s offices in Hartford. Stepping Stones will use the funds to replace and improve the museum’s original roof as part of a renovation project that will enhance the visitor experience.

Stepping Stones was one of 16 awardees to receive grants totaling more than $1 million. Each recipient had the opportunity to share how the funds were going to be allocated for their nonprofit organization. Mike Jacabacci, director of facilities at Stepping Stones, was on hand to receive the check from CHEFA on the museum’s behalf and explained that the museum is looking to start and complete the project in September, weather permitting.

“The new roof will be LEED Gold certified and includes solar panels, durable materials and even a wind turbine,” Jacabacci said. “We are extremely grateful to receive this grant to improve efficiency, conserve resources, and most importantly continue to provide a fun-filled experience for every guest who visits our museum.”